The numbers were confirmed by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) and stated that 30,621 patients have been recovered and discharged.

The number of active cases is now 3,617, and the death toll is 168.

Regional breakdown below

Greater Accra Region - 17,811

Ashanti Region - 8,548

Western Region - 2,570

Central Region - 1,362

Eastern Region - 1,244

Volta Region - 588

Bono East Region - 457

Bono Region - 431

Western North Region - 363

Northern Region - 309

Upper East Region - 282

Oti Region - 175

Ahafo Region - 121

Upper West Region - 79

Savannah Region - 57

North East Region - 9