The numbers were confirmed by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) and stated that 30,621 patients have been recovered and discharged.
The number of active cases is now 3,617, and the death toll is 168.
Regional breakdown below
Greater Accra Region - 17,811
Ashanti Region - 8,548
Western Region - 2,570
Central Region - 1,362
Eastern Region - 1,244
Volta Region - 588
Bono East Region - 457
Bono Region - 431
Western North Region - 363
Northern Region - 309
Upper East Region - 282
Oti Region - 175
Ahafo Region - 121
Upper West Region - 79
Savannah Region - 57
North East Region - 9