This is an increase of 542 cases.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo confirmed this in his address on Sunday, May 14, 2020.

This latest update comes a few hours after the Ghana Health Service (GHS) confirmed that 304 more people had tested positive for coronavirus.

In his address, the President reminded the populace that final year students at various levels will start going back to school from Monday (June 15, 2020).

This is to ensure that they complete their education.

President Akufo-Addo also said that the wearing of masks has been made compulsory to avoid the spread of the virus.