A statement on the GHS’s website said the latest cases of COVID-19 was recorded in the Upper East region.

This means five regions in the country have so far recorded Coronavirus cases. These are Greater Accra, Ashanti, Northern, Upper West and Upper East.

The GHS said the latest victim has no travel history and has not had contact with any of the persons who have already tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, the pandeic has so far claimed five lives in Ghana since it first hit the country last month.

"Since the last update, Ghana has confirmed one (1) additional COVID-19 case from Upper East Region. This particular case has no travel history or contact with any confirmed case in Ghana," the statement from GHS reads.

"As at 3rd April 2020, Ghana has recorded a total of 205 cases of COVID-19 with five (5) deaths. Currently, the number of regions reporting cases are as follows: Greater Accra, Ashanti, Northern, Upper West Eastern and Upper East Region.

"The Greater Accra Region has most cases (183) followed by the Northern Region (10), Ashanti Region (9), Upper West Region (1), Eastern Region (1) and Upper East Region (1)," it added.