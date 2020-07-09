“A total of 854 new cases were reported on 5 July 2020”, the GHS said on its website.
“These are samples that were taken from the period 16 June to 4 July 2020 but reported from the lab on July 5,” the GHS said.
Also, the number of recoveries has shot up to 17, 564.
There are currently 5,129 active cases.
The death toll remains 129.
Regional breakdown:
Greater Accra Region – 12,560
Ashanti Region – 4,824
Western Region – 2,045
Central Region – 1,064
Eastern Region – 855
Volta Region – 370
Upper East Region – 278
Northern Region – 163
Western North Region – 158
Bono East Region – 142
Oti Region – 114
Bono Region – 96
Upper West Region – 58
Savannah Region – 50
Ahafo Region – 36
North East Region – 9