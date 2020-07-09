“A total of 854 new cases were reported on 5 July 2020”, the GHS said on its website.

“These are samples that were taken from the period 16 June to 4 July 2020 but reported from the lab on July 5,” the GHS said.

Also, the number of recoveries has shot up to 17, 564.

There are currently 5,129 active cases.

The death toll remains 129.

Regional breakdown:

Greater Accra Region – 12,560

Ashanti Region – 4,824

Western Region – 2,045

Central Region – 1,064

Eastern Region – 855

Volta Region – 370

Upper East Region – 278

Northern Region – 163

Western North Region – 158

Bono East Region – 142

Oti Region – 114

Bono Region – 96

Upper West Region – 58

Savannah Region – 50

Ahafo Region – 36

North East Region – 9