RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ghana’s COVID-19 caseload shoots up to over 1000 - GHS

Authors:

Evans Effah

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) latest data on COVID-19 shows an upward surge in the number of cases recorded.

COVID-19
COVID-19

According to the GHS, the Greater Accra Region is in the lead, with 923 active cases and the Ashanti Region has the second-highest number of cases, 47.

Recommended articles

Ghana’s active COVID-19 cases was below 400 at the beginning of the month of June.

So far in 2022, there hasn’t been any COVID-19-related death, but A Joy News report says hospitals are getting filled up.

The latest report shows as many as 13 persons are with severe COVID, whilst one more person is in critical condition.

The Ghana Health Service data also disclosed that 16,396,820 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far.

Also, 6,950,095 persons have been fully vaccinated with 10,223,563 persons receiving one dose so far.

Number of persons who have received their 1st booster dose stands at 1,006,920.

Meanwhile, the government is also nowhere near its target of almost 23m vaccinations.

President Nana Akufo-Addo in March 2022, lifted most of the COVID-19 restrictions.

Authors:

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Police arrest three military men and one other accomplice for alleged robbery

Police arrest three military men and one other accomplice for robbery

Police did not fire live bullets at Islamic Senior High School students – Ministry of Education

Islamic SHS

Watch video: Korle-Bu endoscopy department flooded

Floods

Pastor Otabil has resigned from National Cathedral Board of Trustees — Ablakwa reveals

Pastor Mensa Otabil