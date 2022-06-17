Ghana’s COVID-19 caseload shoots up to over 1000 - GHS

Ghana’s active COVID-19 cases was below 400 at the beginning of the month of June.

So far in 2022, there hasn’t been any COVID-19-related death, but A Joy News report says hospitals are getting filled up.

The latest report shows as many as 13 persons are with severe COVID, whilst one more person is in critical condition.

The Ghana Health Service data also disclosed that 16,396,820 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far.

Also, 6,950,095 persons have been fully vaccinated with 10,223,563 persons receiving one dose so far.

Number of persons who have received their 1st booster dose stands at 1,006,920.

Meanwhile, the government is also nowhere near its target of almost 23m vaccinations.