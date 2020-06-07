This was confirmed in the latest update by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) today, June 7, 2020.

Meanwhile, 89 more people have recovered from the virus, increasing the tally for recoveries to 3,636.

Ghana’s Coronavirus death toll remains at 44, but 20 of the patients are currently in either severe or critical condition.

See the regional breakdown of the cases below:

Greater Accra Region – 6,309

Ashanti Region – 1,645

Western Region – 624

Central Region – 489

Eastern Region – 166

Volta Region – 102

Western North Region – 74

Upper East Region – 42

Northern Region – 37

Oti Region – 28

Upper West Region – 22

Bono East Region – 7

North East Region – 2

Savannah Region – 1

Bono Region – 1

Ahafo Region – 0