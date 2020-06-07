This was confirmed in the latest update by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) today, June 7, 2020.
Meanwhile, 89 more people have recovered from the virus, increasing the tally for recoveries to 3,636.
Ghana’s Coronavirus death toll remains at 44, but 20 of the patients are currently in either severe or critical condition.
See the regional breakdown of the cases below:
Greater Accra Region – 6,309
Ashanti Region – 1,645
Western Region – 624
Central Region – 489
Eastern Region – 166
Volta Region – 102
Western North Region – 74
Upper East Region – 42
Northern Region – 37
Oti Region – 28
Upper West Region – 22
Bono East Region – 7
North East Region – 2
Savannah Region – 1
Bono Region – 1
Ahafo Region – 0