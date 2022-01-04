RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ghana's COVID-19 cases surge to 12,422

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

Ghana's COVID-19 current active case count has increased to 12,422 after recording 1,067 new cases in the country.

According to the Ghana Health Service (GHS), the new cases bring the country's total case count to 146,119, with 1,306 deaths since the outbreak of the virus in March 2020.

The health authority in its latest update said it has recorded 132,391 recoveries and discharges.

As of December 28, 2021, Ghana recorded 1,320 COVID-19 cases in one day.

The Greater Accra Region leads the chart with new infections. The region is followed by Ashanti Region.

