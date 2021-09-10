RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ghana's COVID-19 death increases to 1,087 as active cases fall

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced that COVID-19 death cases in the country now stands at 1,087 after three more deaths were recorded as of September 6, 2021.

COVID-19 death
COVID-19 death

236 new cases have been recorded and the country's active case count has dropped to 5,355.

Recommended articles

The country has recorded a total of 122, 779 cases and out of that number, 116,337 have recovered and discharged.

Below is the regional breakdown:

Greater Accra Region - 65,959

Ashanti Region - 20,355

Western Region - 6,966

Eastern Region - 6,164

Volta Region - 4,721

Central Region - 4,391

Bono East Region - 2,428

Bono Region - 2,070

Northern Region - 1,713

Upper East Region - 1,393

Ahafo Region - 1,040

Western North Region - 988

Oti Region - 817

Upper West Region - 607

North East Region - 256

Savannah Region - 205

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Ghana Water Company to cut off water supply to parts of Accra

Water shortage

We’ll make sure NDC supporters are not included in the current security services recruitment – NPP Chairman

Ghana Police Service

Denkyira-Akwaboso residents clash with armed robbers, killing 5 during exchange of gunshots

Denkyira-Akwaboso residents face off with armed robbers, killing 5 during exchange of gunshots

Social media users launch new challenge to mock Guinea coup d'état

Alpha Condé