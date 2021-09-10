236 new cases have been recorded and the country's active case count has dropped to 5,355.
Ghana's COVID-19 death increases to 1,087 as active cases fall
The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced that COVID-19 death cases in the country now stands at 1,087 after three more deaths were recorded as of September 6, 2021.
The country has recorded a total of 122, 779 cases and out of that number, 116,337 have recovered and discharged.
Below is the regional breakdown:
Greater Accra Region - 65,959
Ashanti Region - 20,355
Western Region - 6,966
Eastern Region - 6,164
Volta Region - 4,721
Central Region - 4,391
Bono East Region - 2,428
Bono Region - 2,070
Northern Region - 1,713
Upper East Region - 1,393
Ahafo Region - 1,040
Western North Region - 988
Oti Region - 817
Upper West Region - 607
North East Region - 256
Savannah Region - 205
