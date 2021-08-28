The death toll has also increased to 1,001 as of August 23, 2021.
Ghana's COVID-19 death toll hits 1,001 as active cases surge
The number of COVID-19 active cases has increased to 6,905, the Ghana Health Service has announced.
The health authority said a total of 117,040 cases have been confirmed in Ghana since March 2020 and out of that number, 109,134 have recovered and been discharged.
Regional breakdown:
Greater Accra Region - 62,745
Ashanti Region - 19,865
Western Region - 6,705
Eastern Region - 5,738
Central Region - 4,216
Volta Region - 4,111
Bono East Region - 2,319
Bono Region - 2,034
Northern Region - 1,699
Upper East Region - 1,352
Ahafo Region - 1,022
Western North Region - 956
Oti Region - 723
Upper West Region - 530
North East Region - 236
Savannah Region - 187
