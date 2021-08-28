RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ghana's COVID-19 death toll hits 1,001 as active cases surge

Kojo Emmanuel

The number of COVID-19 active cases has increased to 6,905, the Ghana Health Service has announced.

The death toll has also increased to 1,001 as of August 23, 2021.

The health authority said a total of 117,040 cases have been confirmed in Ghana since March 2020 and out of that number, 109,134 have recovered and been discharged.

Regional breakdown:

Greater Accra Region - 62,745

Ashanti Region - 19,865

Western Region - 6,705

Eastern Region - 5,738

Central Region - 4,216

Volta Region - 4,111

Bono East Region - 2,319

Bono Region - 2,034

Northern Region - 1,699

Upper East Region - 1,352

Ahafo Region - 1,022

Western North Region - 956

Oti Region - 723

Upper West Region - 530

North East Region - 236

Savannah Region - 187

