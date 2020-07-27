Also, 532 new cases have been confirmed. This takes the country’s total tally to 32,969.
The total number of recoveries and discharges has also gone up to 29,494.
The active cases now are 3,307.
Currently, five patients are on ventilators while 26 and eight others are in severe and critical conditions, respectively.
Cumulative Cases per Region
Greater Accra Region – 17,152
Ashanti Region – 7,866
Western Region – 2,544
Central Region – 1,355
Eastern Region – 1,234
Volta Region – 579
Bono East Region – 436
Bono Region – 426
Western North Region – 353
Northern Region – 302
Upper East Region – 282
Oti Region – 174
Ahafo Region – 121
Upper West Region – 79
Savannah Region – 57
North East Region – 9