Also, 532 new cases have been confirmed. This takes the country’s total tally to 32,969.

The total number of recoveries and discharges has also gone up to 29,494.

READ ALSO: Three key things Akufo-Addo said during his 14th COVID-19 address that will make Ghanaians happy

The active cases now are 3,307.

Currently, five patients are on ventilators while 26 and eight others are in severe and critical conditions, respectively.

Cumulative Cases per Region

Greater Accra Region – 17,152

Ashanti Region – 7,866

Western Region – 2,544

Central Region – 1,355

Eastern Region – 1,234

Volta Region – 579

Bono East Region – 436

Bono Region – 426

Western North Region – 353

Northern Region – 302

Upper East Region – 282

Oti Region – 174

Ahafo Region – 121

Upper West Region – 79

Savannah Region – 57

North East Region – 9