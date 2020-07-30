According to the Ghana Health Service‘s Thursday, July 30, 2020 update, the active cases now stand at 3,681 after 31,286 recoveries/discharge were recorded.

Ghana’s total confirmed COVID-19 cases are 35,142 after the confirmation of 736 new cases from the laboratories.

Summary of Ghana's COVID-19 update.

“A total of 736 new cases were reported on July 27, 2020. These are samples that were taken from the period 7 to 26 July 2020… but reported from the lab on July 27,” the GHS said.

Regional breakdown:

Greater Accra Region – 18,205

Ashanti Region – 8,748

Western Region – 2,576

Central Region – 1,366

Eastern Region – 1,304

Volta Region – 593

Bono East Region – 483

Bono Region – 431

Western North Region – 363

Northern Region – 309

Upper East Region – 282

Oti Region – 192

Ahafo Region – 145

Upper West Region – 79

Savannah Region – 57

North East Region – 9