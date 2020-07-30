According to the Ghana Health Service‘s Thursday, July 30, 2020 update, the active cases now stand at 3,681 after 31,286 recoveries/discharge were recorded.
Ghana’s total confirmed COVID-19 cases are 35,142 after the confirmation of 736 new cases from the laboratories.
READ ALSO: No citizen will be considered less Ghanaian under NDC – Mahama promises
“A total of 736 new cases were reported on July 27, 2020. These are samples that were taken from the period 7 to 26 July 2020… but reported from the lab on July 27,” the GHS said.
Regional breakdown:
Greater Accra Region – 18,205
Ashanti Region – 8,748
Western Region – 2,576
Central Region – 1,366
Eastern Region – 1,304
Volta Region – 593
Bono East Region – 483
Bono Region – 431
Western North Region – 363
Northern Region – 309
Upper East Region – 282
Oti Region – 192
Ahafo Region – 145
Upper West Region – 79
Savannah Region – 57
North East Region – 9