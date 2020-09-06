The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has confirmed 64 more infections of the novel coronavirus bringing the country's total cases to 44,777 while 43,693 people have either recovered or discharged from treatment facilities.

The country's active cases continue to drop as 801 people are actively ill from the virus.

Regional breakdown:

Greater Accra Region – 22,415

Ashanti Region – 10,889

Western Region – 2,959

Eastern Region – 2,320

Central Region – 1,878

Bono East Region – 777

Volta Region – 667

Western North Region – 619

Northern Region – 528

Ahafo Region – 524

Bono Region – 511

Upper East Region – 282

Oti Region – 237

Upper West Region – 90

Savannah Region – 62

North East Region – 19