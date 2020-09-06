The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has confirmed 64 more infections of the novel coronavirus bringing the country's total cases to 44,777 while 43,693 people have either recovered or discharged from treatment facilities.
The country's active cases continue to drop as 801 people are actively ill from the virus.
READ MORE: Ghana's COVID-19 death increases to 239 after 42,653 cases
Regional breakdown:
Greater Accra Region – 22,415
Ashanti Region – 10,889
Western Region – 2,959
Eastern Region – 2,320
Central Region – 1,878
Bono East Region – 777
Volta Region – 667
Western North Region – 619
Northern Region – 528
Ahafo Region – 524
Bono Region – 511
Upper East Region – 282
Oti Region – 237
Upper West Region – 90
Savannah Region – 62
North East Region – 19