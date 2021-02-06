According to the data, the country has recorded 791 new infections as of February 2, 2021. This brings the number of active cases to 6,095.

The country has so far conducted 796,223 tests through enhanced contact tracing, routine surveillance and on international travellers.

Out of the number, 70, 046 samples have returned positive, the data disclosed.

The nation’s capital Accra still leads with 3,410 active cases. A total of 63,502 have recovered and/or discharged.

Already the country is racing with time to procure vaccines by the end of June to protect its citizens from the deadly virus.