Some 193 new cases have also been confirmed.
The active caseload has also fallen from 3,701 to 3,621.
In total, Ghana has recorded 88,421 cases of the disease with a total of 84,095 recoveries and discharges.
Below is the regional breakdown:
Greater Accra Region - 49,182
Ashanti Region - 15,126
Western Region - 5,545
Eastern Region - 4,014
Central Region - 3,157
Volta Region - 2,218
Northern Region - 1,520
Bono East Region - 1,297
Upper East Region - 1,277
Bono Region - 1,163
Western North Region - 834
Ahafo Region - 679
Upper West Region - 456
Oti Region - 376
North East Region - 189
Savannah Region - 112