Some 193 new cases have also been confirmed.

The active caseload has also fallen from 3,701 to 3,621.

In total, Ghana has recorded 88,421 cases of the disease with a total of 84,095 recoveries and discharges.

Below is the regional breakdown:

Greater Accra Region - 49,182

Ashanti Region - 15,126

Western Region - 5,545

Eastern Region - 4,014

Central Region - 3,157

Volta Region - 2,218

Northern Region - 1,520

Bono East Region - 1,297

Upper East Region - 1,277

Bono Region - 1,163

Western North Region - 834

Ahafo Region - 679

Upper West Region - 456

Oti Region - 376

North East Region - 189

Savannah Region - 112