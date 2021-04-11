Ghana's COVID-19 death toll rises to 754

The active caseload of the pandemic stands at 1,414 and a total of 91,260 cases have been confirmed with 89,092 recoveries.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Latest News Updates & Newspaper Headlines | Pulse Ghana
The Ghana Health Service has announced that 754 Ghanaians have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic entered the country in March 2020.
Pulse Ghana
The active caseload of the pandemic stands at 1,414 and a total of 91,260 cases have been confirmed with 89,092 recoveries.
A total of 681,211 people have been vaccinated in Ghana against the COVID-19 pandemic so far.
The Accra Region leads the chart with 50,399 cases recorded followed by Ashanti Region with 15,398 cases and the Western Region recording 5,736 cases.
Regional breakdown
Greater Accra Region - 50,339
Ashanti Region - 15,398
Western Region - 5,736
Eastern Region - 4,136
Central Region - 3,304
Volta Region - 2,385
Northern Region - 1,644
Bono East Region - 1,421
Bono Region - 1,341
Upper East Region - 1,307
Western North Region - 854
Ahafo Region - 704
Upper West Region - 491
Oti Region - 406
North East Region - 223
Savanna Region - 120
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh