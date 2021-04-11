RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ghana's COVID-19 death toll rises to 754

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The Ghana Health Service has announced that 754 Ghanaians have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic entered the country in March 2020.

COVID-19

Pulse Ghana

The active caseload of the pandemic stands at 1,414 and a total of 91,260 cases have been confirmed with 89,092 recoveries.

Recommended articles

A total of 681,211 people have been vaccinated in Ghana against the COVID-19 pandemic so far.

The Accra Region leads the chart with 50,399 cases recorded followed by Ashanti Region with 15,398 cases and the Western Region recording 5,736 cases.

Regional breakdown

Greater Accra Region - 50,339

Ashanti Region - 15,398

Western Region - 5,736

Eastern Region - 4,136

Central Region - 3,304

Volta Region - 2,385

Northern Region - 1,644

Bono East Region - 1,421

Bono Region - 1,341

Upper East Region - 1,307

Western North Region - 854

Ahafo Region - 704

Upper West Region - 491

Oti Region - 406

North East Region - 223

Savanna Region - 120

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

Couple & guests spend wedding night sitting outside as punishment for breaking Covid-19 rules

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

My sons are womanisers - Afia Schwarzenegger reveals (VIDEO)

Giovani Caleb shocks fans with rap verse on Gyakie's 'Forever' during live performance

KiDi wins Artiste of the Year at 2021 3 music awards

Abena Korkor goes wild again on social media with another nude post (VIDEO)

Bob Pixel, Stonebwoy, Adina and all winners from Entertainment Achievement Awards 2021

Confidence Haugen dazzles in a sparkly green sheer dress for her star-studded 47th birthday celebration

Trending

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking Palm Wine

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking Palm Wine

4 home remedies for vaginal yeast infection

Panty

Why your man's side chick is not your problem

Women arguing with the other woman instead of holding their partner accountable is not so cool. [Credit: Life]

5 signs he feels guilty for hurting you

African Couple Cooking