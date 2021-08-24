According the health authority, 518 new cases were also recorded and the active cases stand at 6,737.
Ghana's COVID-19 death toll rises to 974; 518 new cases recorded
A total of 974 people have succumbed to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ghana Health Service has confirmed.
Since March 2020, a total of 115,102 cases and 107,391 people have recovered and been discharged.
Regional breakdown:
Greater Accra Region - 61,693
Ashanti Region - 19,778
Western Region - 6,569
Eastern Region - 5,584
Central Region - 4,216
Volta Region - 3,857
Bono East Region - 2,229
Bono Region - 2,001
Northern Region - 1,693
Upper East Region - 1,339
Ahafo Region - 1,001
Western North Region - 947
Oti Region - 704
Upper West Region - 523
North East Region - 236
Savanna Region - 164
