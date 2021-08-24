RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ghana's COVID-19 death toll rises to 974; 518 new cases recorded

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

A total of 974 people have succumbed to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ghana Health Service has confirmed.

COVID-19 death
COVID-19 death

According the health authority, 518 new cases were also recorded and the active cases stand at 6,737.

Recommended articles

Since March 2020, a total of 115,102 cases and 107,391 people have recovered and been discharged.

Regional breakdown:

Greater Accra Region - 61,693

Ashanti Region - 19,778

Western Region - 6,569

Eastern Region - 5,584

Central Region - 4,216

Volta Region - 3,857

Bono East Region - 2,229

Bono Region - 2,001

Northern Region - 1,693

Upper East Region - 1,339

Ahafo Region - 1,001

Western North Region - 947

Oti Region - 704

Upper West Region - 523

North East Region - 236

Savanna Region - 164

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Anglican Church Reverend Father sacked for kissing students

Anglican Priest kissing students

Tow trucks 'wrongfully' parked along Kokomlemle road - Minister orders

Henry Quartey

10 perish; 15 severely injured in a ghastly accident on Kasoa-Winneba road

One of the accident cars

Man reports himself to police after killing wife, a mother of 9 children over food

A man in handcuffs