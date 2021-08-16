RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ghana's COVID-19 death hits 922 after 16 die in 2 days

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The Ghana Health Service has announced that 16 more patients have succumbed to the COVID-19 pandemic within two days.

COVID-19 death

The death toll is now 922.

According to the health authority, the number of active cases has dropped to 6,220 from 6,440.

It said 60 patients were in critical condition with 114 severe cases.

So far, 103,568 patients have recovered and been discharged with a total case count of 110,710 cases recorded since last year March.

Regional breakdown:

Greater Accra Region - 59,109

Ashanti Region - 19,507

Western Region - 6,331

Eastern Region - 5,257

Central Region - 4,039

Volta Region - 3,614

Bono East Region - 2,027

Bono Region - 1,880

Northern Region - 1,687

Upper East Region - 1,335

Ahafo Region - 949

Western North Region - 943

Oti Region - 625

Upper West Region - 518

North East Region - 236

Savannah Region - 151

