The death toll is now 922.
Ghana's COVID-19 death hits 922 after 16 die in 2 days
The Ghana Health Service has announced that 16 more patients have succumbed to the COVID-19 pandemic within two days.
According to the health authority, the number of active cases has dropped to 6,220 from 6,440.
It said 60 patients were in critical condition with 114 severe cases.
So far, 103,568 patients have recovered and been discharged with a total case count of 110,710 cases recorded since last year March.
Regional breakdown:
Greater Accra Region - 59,109
Ashanti Region - 19,507
Western Region - 6,331
Eastern Region - 5,257
Central Region - 4,039
Volta Region - 3,614
Bono East Region - 2,027
Bono Region - 1,880
Northern Region - 1,687
Upper East Region - 1,335
Ahafo Region - 949
Western North Region - 943
Oti Region - 625
Upper West Region - 518
North East Region - 236
Savannah Region - 151
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh