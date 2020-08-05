Data from the Ghana Health Service on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, showed that the country has also recorded new recoveries, bringing the total to 35,563.

New deaths have been recorded bringing the total number to 199.

The active cases are now 3,313.

Regional breakdown

Greater Accra Region - 20,080

Ashanti Region - 9,588

Western Region - 2,738

Central Region - 1,620

Eastern Region - 1,579

Volta Region - 610

Bono East Region - 536

Western North Region - 526

Bono Region - 439

Ahafo Region - 364

Northern Region - 354

Upper East Region - 282

Oti Region - 200

Upper West Region - 88

Savannah Region - 62

North East Region - 9