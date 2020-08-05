Data from the Ghana Health Service on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, showed that the country has also recorded new recoveries, bringing the total to 35,563.
New deaths have been recorded bringing the total number to 199.
The active cases are now 3,313.
Regional breakdown
Greater Accra Region - 20,080
Ashanti Region - 9,588
Western Region - 2,738
Central Region - 1,620
Eastern Region - 1,579
Volta Region - 610
Bono East Region - 536
Western North Region - 526
Bono Region - 439
Ahafo Region - 364
Northern Region - 354
Upper East Region - 282
Oti Region - 200
Upper West Region - 88
Savannah Region - 62
North East Region - 9