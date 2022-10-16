RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ghana's economic bailout program will be accelerated - IMF Africa Boss

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has assured that it will fast-track processes with the Government of Ghana to provide a bailout for the country through an economic program.

IMF, AFRICA
IMF, AFRICA

Abebe Selassie, the Head of the African Department announced this during the release of the African Economic Outlook Report in Washington DC on the sidelines of the Annual IMF/World Bank meetings.

Read Also

Mr. Selassie reiterated IMF’s commitment to working with Ghana and stated that the Fund put together a mission immediately after Ghana made a request for support.

“I can tell that we are doing our best, and will do our utmost to ensure that we can provide support for Ghana as quickly as possible and also will do our best to avoid any delays when it comes to Ghana’s program”, he added.

Mr. Selassie stated that an important part of the IMF engagement with Ghana will be providing funding to help revive the country's economy.

He, however, added that there are conditionalities that may require a country to restructure its debt if it reaches unsustainable levels.

Mr. Selassie explained that part of the work ongoing with Ghana is to assess Ghana’s debt situation through the Debt Sustainability Analysis. on the debt issue, he stated that it is very important to clarify that countries with unsustainable levels must be assisted to ultimately help its citizens noting that the funding will come with some very important reforms that should be undertaken by the government.

However, he further mentioned that both parties are making good progress on the Economic Program for Ghana.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

NSMQ fans

2022 NSMQ: Here are the SHSs that qualified to one-eighth stage

Kwasi Alfred Addo Kwarteng

British-born Ghanaian Kwasi Kwarteng sacked as Finance Minister in UK

University of Cape Coast

University of Cape Coast ranked best in Ghana and 1st in West Africa

Nana Agraadaa stuns in birthday photos

Nana Agradaa slapped with new charges; remanded for 2 weeks