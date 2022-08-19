Ghana’s economy has collapsed due to Akufo-Addo’s historic poor leadership – Sulemana

In a post on social media, Mr. Braimah said Ghana currently has no economy due to the failure of the President.

“Ghana's economy has collapsed and the country is in deep crisis. This is due to the historic poor leadership of President Akufo-Addo and the failure of our Parliament to hold the government accountable to the people”, he said.

However, President Akufo-Addo has disclosed that he has faith in God that Ghana’s economy will bounce back.

He has asserted that the economic challenges facing the country are not hopeless situations.

He has vowed to bring the economy back to the high rates of growth that characterised the management in the three (3) years preceding the COVID-19 outbreak.

Speaking at the opening of the 12th Biennial and 50th Golden Conference of the Methodist Church of Ghana on Thursday, August 18, 2022, he said his goal, since coming into office, has been to help improve the living standards of the Ghanaian people.

"The Akufo-Addo government has not thrown its hands up in despair at this development. We are determined to bring relief to the Ghanaian people, and return the economy back to the high rates of growth that characterised the management of our economy in the three (3) years preceding the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020," he said.

"Every policy initiative, whether it is the Free Senior High School policy, the programme for Planting for Food and Jobs, or the One-District-One-Factory initiative, has been implemented with the well-being of the Ghanaian at heart," Nana Addo added.