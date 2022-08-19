RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ghana’s economy has collapsed due to Akufo-Addo’s historic poor leadership – Sulemana

Evans Annang

Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director for Media Foundation for West Africa, has lashed out at the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo administration.

Sulemana Braimah, MFWA boss
Sulemana Braimah, MFWA boss

He said the current government is the worst Ghana has ever seen.

In a post on social media, Mr. Braimah said Ghana currently has no economy due to the failure of the President.

“Ghana's economy has collapsed and the country is in deep crisis. This is due to the historic poor leadership of President Akufo-Addo and the failure of our Parliament to hold the government accountable to the people”, he said.

However, President Akufo-Addo has disclosed that he has faith in God that Ghana’s economy will bounce back.

He has asserted that the economic challenges facing the country are not hopeless situations.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Pulse Ghana

He has vowed to bring the economy back to the high rates of growth that characterised the management in the three (3) years preceding the COVID-19 outbreak.

Speaking at the opening of the 12th Biennial and 50th Golden Conference of the Methodist Church of Ghana on Thursday, August 18, 2022, he said his goal, since coming into office, has been to help improve the living standards of the Ghanaian people.

"The Akufo-Addo government has not thrown its hands up in despair at this development. We are determined to bring relief to the Ghanaian people, and return the economy back to the high rates of growth that characterised the management of our economy in the three (3) years preceding the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020," he said.

"Every policy initiative, whether it is the Free Senior High School policy, the programme for Planting for Food and Jobs, or the One-District-One-Factory initiative, has been implemented with the well-being of the Ghanaian at heart," Nana Addo added.

He indicated that before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ghana had one of the fastest growing economies not just in Africa, but across the world.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Weed farm

SHS teacher, 4 others arrested for farming weed in forest reserve

Teacher swims to school to teach

Northern Region: Meet 36-year-old teacher who swims to school to teach

Mother burns child

Ghanaian mother burns 4-year-old daughter in hot water over missing sandals

Joseph Osei-Owusu, Member of Parliament for Bekwai

Create jobs with your certificate and stop chasing white-collar jobs — Joe Wise to graduates