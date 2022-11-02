Ghana's economy will turn around stronger – NPP's Kofi Ameyaw

He urged Ghanaians to have faith in the government because it was able to turn things around when it took office in 2017.

Ameyaw added that the government took the country's economy from the lowest growth rates in 2017 and brought it up to one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, therefore, he indicated that it would be able to steer Ghana through the COVID pandemic and the effects of the Russian-Ukraine war.

He was confident that the country's economy would bounce back stronger, adding: "since 2020, the government has taken some very significant, proactive measures to minimize the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic."