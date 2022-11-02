According to him, though the economic hardship had affected ordinary Ghanaians, the government was implementing policies that would bring the economy back to a better position.
Ghana's economy will turn around stronger – NPP's Kofi Ameyaw
The Director-in-charge of Diaspora Affairs of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Frederick Kofi Ameyaw has said the government recognised the difficulties Ghanaians are facing and determined to work hard to turn the economy around which has been much affected by COVID-19 as well as the Russian-Ukraine war.
He urged Ghanaians to have faith in the government because it was able to turn things around when it took office in 2017.
Ameyaw added that the government took the country's economy from the lowest growth rates in 2017 and brought it up to one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, therefore, he indicated that it would be able to steer Ghana through the COVID pandemic and the effects of the Russian-Ukraine war.
He was confident that the country's economy would bounce back stronger, adding: "since 2020, the government has taken some very significant, proactive measures to minimize the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic."
Ghana, he stated, recorded the lowest mortality rates in the world and one of the lowest infection rates because of the government's decisiveness in making sure that the pandemic was as much as possible, prevented from having any significant impacts on the people, he said on Original TV.
