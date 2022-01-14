Ghana's education in crisis – NDC man asserts

"44,000 teachers out of 284,000 Basic school teachers left the teaching profession in 2021 alone. This is 15%, the highest in 20 years. Why did they walk away from the classroom, and how soon will they be replaced?" he said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.

He continued: "Capitation Grant is in arrears for Four tranches (2 each for 2019/2020 & 2020/2021 academic years). And because of this, Heads borrowed in order to keep the schools running because that’s the only source of income for Basic schools. When will the arrears be paid?"

He stated that there are no textbooks in the public basic schools two years after the implementation of the new Standards-Based, "yet we claim to be implementing a standard-based curriculum?"

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Education, Kwesi Kwarteng has revealed that the government is working to set a date for the re-opening of basic schools, across the country.

Kwarteng refuted claims that the absence of an academic calendar can jeopardise the studies of pupils in basic schools across the country.

He pointed out that the Ministry is working to resolve the current challenge.

However, the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, has said all public basic schools in the country will re-open on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

He said the schools were supposed to have been reopened on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, but had to be rescheduled to January 18, 2022.