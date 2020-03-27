Accra and Tema are in the Greater Accra region, while Kumasi and Obuasi are in the Ashanti region.

According to Accra-based Citi FM, a communique said “further directives on the contents will be issued in due course.”

This is coming after an earlier document from the police sighted by pulse.com.gh showed that the police was strategizing for a lockdown.

Per the document sighted, the police were going to be support by the Ghana Armed Forces, the Ghana Immigration Service and the Bureau of National Investigation in this operation.

The joint operation highlighted a number of roads and areas that were to be “sealed” during the lockdown.

In Accra for example, the Accra to Winneba route, the Accra to Kumasi route, the Accra to Akropong route and the Accra to Dodowa route, among others were cited for blocking by security personnel.