Ghana's youngest philanthropist honoured as peace ambassador

Ghanaian and Africa’s Youngest Philanthropist, Marcus Love Anafu has been awarded with the Ambassador for Peace laurel.

At an event which was the 2018 Universal Peace Federation’s Pre-Launching Project for Guns Down 2020 initiative saw the young lad to be outdoored as the Face Of Guns Down 2020, an African Union initiative to silence all guns and promote peace in Africa and beyond by 2020.

The awards event which was organized by the Universal Peace Federation, an NGO in consultation with the United Nations (UN) and Youths and Students for Peace (YSP) came as pre- launching of a bigger peace project to come off in 2020.

The project which was a music and sports festival and awards was used to mark this year's UN International Day of Peace, the Founders Day and also as a day to celebrate the legacies of the late Kofi Annan, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and others.

The Guns Down Initiative is to support the African Union’s Project to silence all guns in Africa by 2020.

The event came off on the 21st of September 2018 marking the International Day of Peace and also Founders Day; a national holiday worth celebrating great men of peace like the late Kofi Annan and other living legends.

What is so intriguing about this event is the recognition of Marcus Anafu the well-known young Ghanaian philanthropist who founded a charitable organization at age 17 and heads it as its Chief Executive Officer form since till now.

The registered NGO which goes by the name Love Foundation Club has grown to be one of the impactful youthful charity organization in the whole of Africa and especially in West Africa. Starting in 2016, the foundation now has members and volunteers coming from around the sub region with some even as far as the Zambia and South Africa-Lesotho.

With the vision of becoming a worldwide organization that will be well rooted in the fight against poverty, streetism, hunger and all other human sufferings especially among children, the foundation has brought together several youths across Africa to work toward this.

Marcus Love Anafu whose own life is the inspiration behind the founding and the work of the organization seeks to inspire other young Africans to rise up from all their afflictions and help make life better for the less privileged.

The young man who used to be a street hawker, selling kerosene before his family could survive now leads a team of young people mostly made of young students to work towards alleviating human sufferings especially among children.

Since peace is not only equated to the absence of war, the mission of Love Foundation Club is basically to champion the need of peace, quality education and health of the less privileged especially in our part of the world, Africa.

The Award came as the recognition of the works he and his young team members are doing as youths in charity and community development. What makes this award so special is the fact that no young person has ever received this award in the world, making Mr. Marcus Love Anafu to the first youth to get this privilege.

There is a call thrown to the general public especially the youth to be part of this call to work for peace. The personality and popularity of Marcus Love Anafu is expected to mobilize peace loving youths to the main launching of the project in December 2018.

The scoop of the event is to mobilize one million people and host not less than 40 thousand on a one day event that will have segments and different activities held at different venues and at different time.

The award event started at 9am with a peaceful walk from 37 Military Hospital to the Trade Fair Center.

Other programs such as music performances, speeches and signing of peace a charter and spoken word performances coupled the awards in the Ghana International Trade Fair Center's auditorium.

Some dignitaries present at the event are, Ambassadors of Peace from other African Countries, UN and AU Representatives, business moguls, religious leaders, sports and music and personalities among others.