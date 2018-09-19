GHc40m BOST money was used to buy fuel for military – MP

news

The GHc40 million allegedly transferred from the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST) into the account of former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, was used to settle fuel fee for the military and other security agencies, Member of Parliament for Bongo Constituency, Edward Bawa, has said.

According to him, it is untrue that the said amount was illegally transferred into the former Chief of Staff’s account.

In a statement, Mr. Bawah, who served as Communications Consultant at the Energy Ministry in the erstwhile John Mahama administration, explained that the transferred money was not meant for “private use” and that there are necessary documentations to prove it was used for nothing illegal.

“It was also decided that this fund be lodged in the Chief of Staff’s Sundries Account. As such, at the end of every month, BOST would look at the cash that had accrued into that fund (bearing in mind that, the cash accruing into this fund did not belong to BOST and could not be used by the company) and duly pay the accrual into the designated account for the funds: The Chief of Staff’s Sundries Account,” sections of the statement read.

“This fund was used for paying for the cost of fuel for security agencies and other national security operations.”

It added: “It is therefore not the case that this money was transferred for private use. There are enough documentations to explain this transaction and anyone who cares to know can always get them from persons who are leaking these documents to the public."

This comes after a group calling itself the Center for National Affairs (CNA) has petitioned the Special Prosecutor to probe former president Mahama, his then-Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah and the former MD of BOST, Kwame Awuah-Darko on the matter.

In their petition, the Center said over GHc40 million was transferred from BOST to the presidency between August 2015 and early January 2017.

However, the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, is reported to have turned down the request to investigate the trio, explaining that the said case is already being investigated by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).