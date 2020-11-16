Kweku Baako seeking reliefs including general damages in the sum of GH¢25million against the maverick MP.

According to reports, there has been an ex-parte motion praying for an order for the release of GH¢80,000 paid in court on November 5, 2020, by the Defendant/Appellant, being partial satisfaction of the judgment debt and pursuant to the order made by this honorable court on October 26, 2020, and for such, further or other orders upon grounds set out in the accompanying affidavit.

Kweku Baako on Tuesday, October 16, 2018, filed a GH¢25 million defamation suit against the outspoken legislator for some alleged defamatory comments against him on various radio stations in July.

Baako said the MP had used several demeaning words to describe him, including 'corrupt', 'hypocrite' and 'dishonest'.

Kennedy Agyapong

He said on certain occasions when the hosts of the programmes on which he made those defamatory comments against him asked him to retract or provide facts to back the claims he [Agyapong] made failed to do so.

According to Kweku Baako, Agyapong's assertions have affected his image and reputation in the eyes of "right-thinking" members of the society.

Kweku Baako pledges to give Agyapong's GH¢100,000 to charity

However, Kweku Baako has pledged to give the GH¢100,000 damages he will be getting from the businessman to charity.

Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr said he is happy he chose to defend his integrity in a court of competent jurisdiction when he thought the Member of Parliament had defamed him.

"I am happy I chose to vindicate my integrity in the appropriate forum, a court of law and not on the radio, television, or social media, which is also an available option in a democratic space," he stated.

Kweku Baako was aggrieved that the vociferous MP and businessman had defamed him and further dared him to go to court if he was unhappy.