GH¢35m accrued in Apiate support fund inadequate to rebuild the community — Joyce Aryee

According to her, "This amount notwithstanding, we are far from reaching what we would call sufficient funds. This is because the extent of damage to the Apiate township cannot be over-emphasized and this amount raised so far will not be adequate."

Dr. Joyce Aryee made this known when the Apiate Support Fund Committee briefed the media on Monday, April 4, 2022, to among others update the general public on funds received so far.

She stated that the monies collected do not include the $5million fine allotted to Maxam Company to pay into the fund, disclosing that Maxam is yet to pay that Fine through the Minerals Commission.

For the purpose of utmost transparency, she indicated that the committee will make available to the general public the list of corporate institutions and patriotic individuals who have donated both in cash and kind to the fund and captured in the bank statements of the fund.

Dr. Aryee, however, appealed to Ghanaians who are yet to donate, to do so and enable a fast and steady reconstruction of the town in order to ensure that the people of Apiate, are relieved from the untold hardship and damage to their properties.

"We are still insisting on our hashtag: 'obiara entuabi' to enable us to make this project a reality," she said.

The government, through the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, launched an Apiate Support Fund, to raise funds to support the people of Apiate in the Prestea Huni-Valley District of the Western Region, who were affected by an explosion that occurred in the community on Thursday, January 20, 2022.