GHS confirms 12 new cases of Lassa Fever

On Sunday, the GHS disclosed that the first case was a 40-year-old trader, who was unwell for a period of about two weeks and finally died at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

The second case is a contact of the fatal case and is currently on admission but is very stable. So far, 56 contacts have been identified and are being followed up by the Ghana Health Service.

Meanwhile, psychological support is being provided for all cases and contacts.

The GHS reminded the public of the following preventive measure:

1. Avoid contact with rodents (mice, rats, etc)

2. Ensure good environmental hygiene and institute measures such as storing grain and other foodstuffs in rodent-proof containers, disposing of garbage far from the home, maintaining clean households and keeping cats to prevent rodent infestation.

3. Avoid contact with blood and body fluids while caring for sick persons.