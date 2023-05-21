GIS officers attacked at Aflao border by unknown men

Pulse Ghana

“Management of the Ghana Immigration Service has received with great displeasure the report of an attack on a team of Immigration Officers on patrol duties at Beat 6 of the Aflao border by yet-to-be-identified assaulters at about 2325 hours last night. The patrol team was pelted with stones, resulting in serious injuries for three members of the Immigration team who are currently receiving treatment at the Ketu South Municipal Hospital under stiff security”.

“The assaulters were however dispersed by warning shots from the patrol team ahead of the arrival of a reinforcement team of Immigration Officers. One bystander however sustained injuries from a gunshot and is currently responding to treatment,”

It however condemned the attack and advised border residents of Aflao and commuters to cooperate with them to safeguard the border.