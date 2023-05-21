ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

GIS officers attacked at Aflao border by unknown men

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The Ghana Immigration Service team of patrol officers were on Saturday, May 20 attacked by some unknown men at the Aflao border

immigration-officers-attacked
immigration-officers-attacked

C/Superintendent, Michael Amoako-Atta, Head of Public Affairs, of GIS in a letter explained that the patrol team was pelted with stones, resulting in serious injuries of three members of the team who are currently receiving treatment at the Ketu South Municipal Hospital.

Recommended articles

GIS officers attacked
GIS officers attacked Pulse Ghana

“Management of the Ghana Immigration Service has received with great displeasure the report of an attack on a team of Immigration Officers on patrol duties at Beat 6 of the Aflao border by yet-to-be-identified assaulters at about 2325 hours last night. The patrol team was pelted with stones, resulting in serious injuries for three members of the Immigration team who are currently receiving treatment at the Ketu South Municipal Hospital under stiff security”.

“The assaulters were however dispersed by warning shots from the patrol team ahead of the arrival of a reinforcement team of Immigration Officers. One bystander however sustained injuries from a gunshot and is currently responding to treatment,”

ADVERTISEMENT

It however condemned the attack and advised border residents of Aflao and commuters to cooperate with them to safeguard the border.

The GIS has assured that all necessary mechanisms will be deployed to ensure stiff security at the border.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NDC

NDC Primaries: New entrants who stole slots from under-incumbent candidates

Accident sur la VDN

E/R: Vehicle plunges into river, killing three

Ghana police

8 persons arrested by Police at NDC primaries for various offenses

Ghana Police Service

Promotion in Police Service not automatic after higher studies - C.I 76 reveals