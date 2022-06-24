RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

GIS Prom: Here’s how much you need to pay to enrol your child at GIS

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

The Ghana International School (GIS) is known to be one of the most expensive schools in Ghana, but do you know how much their students pay in fees?

GIS Prom: Here’s how much you need to pay to enrol your child at GIS
GIS Prom: Here’s how much you need to pay to enrol your child at GIS

Ghanaians on social media have gone wild following footage from a prom ceremony held at the Ghana International School (GIS).

Recommended articles

Earlier this week, photos and videos from the prom ceremony went viral on social media, with some of the students showing off their opulence.

A prom is a ceremony at a school held at the end of each academic year for students who are in their final years.

Prom nights mark an important milestone for students and serve as 'one last night' for year mates to have fun together before they likely end up in different schools to further their education.

In light of the glittering shown at GIS’ prom and the reaction of netizens, we have delved into how much it costs to enrol a student at the school.

As of the 2018/19 academic year, students of GIS paid a flat rate of $100 as registration fee, while the admission and tuition fees varied.

Ghanaian students pay a flat admission fee of $6,000; those in primary pay a tuition fee of $2,027 per term, secondary students pay $3,054 and Sixth form students pay $3,360

Long-term expatriate students also pay a flat admission fee of $6,500, expat primary students pay $ 2,757 as tuition fees per term, secondary students pay $3,932 and Sixth form students pay $4,237.

GIS tuition and admission fees
GIS tuition and admission fees Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, short-term expatriate/diplomat pay $7,000 as admission fee; those in primary pay $3,932 per term as tuition fees, those in secondary pay $5,098 and those in Sixth Form pay $5,429.

It must be noted, however, that the above fees are from the 2018/19 academic year and could be higher in 2022.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

About 30 armed men storm Adanse Praso, shoot residents and chief

Fife photo: Gunman

Lady who witnessed death of passenger rubbishes account by Ghana Airport Co. Ltd

Kotoka International Airport staff withdraw services and demand removal of Managing Director

IGP interdicts four police officers caught on tape over Islamophobic comments

George Akuffo Dampare

Where is my cement? - Captain Smart asks National Cathedral Board of Trustees

Captain Smart carrying cement bag