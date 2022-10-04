Give me a report of SOEs infractions within 4 weeks – Akufo-Addo instructs SIGA

“I am directing the Director General of SIGA to work with the Auditor General to drill down the causes of the infractions, identify persons responsible and make the necessary recommendations as prescribed by law. I have given them four months to submit a report to the Chief of Staff,” President Akufo-Addo said.

In the President’s statement, the Auditor General’s report, which he hoped the Chairpersons had taken full note of, “clearly shows an increase in infractions which demands answers from all (State entities)”.

“Let us remember, that specified entities have been set up to provide efficient public services, promote public economic activities and contribute to our GDP, reduce our imports, increase our exports and thereby strengthen our economy while creating jobs for our people."

“It is a clear indication of poor supervision and management, as well as poor enforcement of implementation and sanctions of the needed measures.”

The President thus charged the board chairs to ponder over why Specified Entities were not faring well whilst their counterparts in the private sector were thriving in the same sectors and making gains.

“I charge you to change the narrative. I look forward to a better picture when we meet next year by this time,” he said, encouraging the entities to trade amongst themselves to increase production and patronage of domestic products and services."