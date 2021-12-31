RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Give way to NDC if you can’t fix the economy – Mahama chides Akufo-Addo

Authors:

Evans Annang

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 General Elections, John Dramani Mahama has bemoaned the poor governance of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He said it is sad that the Akufo-Addo led administration is still apportioning blames after being in power for five years.

The former President said if the current government cannot fix the economy and the country, they should just give way to the NDC.

Mr. Mahama who spoke at the 40th Anniversary commemoration of the 31st December Revolution in Accra on Friday, said “Leadership is about responsibility. It is only a poor leader who shirks responsibilities and shift blames. We had power crisis– dumsor in this country– because of lack of investment in generation for many years, and so we were consuming more power than we generated. That was the situation I met, and yet I did not say it is not my fault. I went to Parliament, took responsibility for it and promised to fix it, which we did.”

“Today somebody [President Akufo-Addo] claims he inherited a weak economy, which he hasn’t been able to be responsible for, 5 years on. It’s always about Mahama and NDC. If he [Nana Akufo-Addo] cannot do the job, he should give way for the NDC to do it for you.”

Also speaking at the event, the Member of Parliament for the Klottey Korle constituency, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, has said there is a breakdown in the structures that strengthen Ghana’s democracy.

She cited what she calls the high level of intolerance, corruption and misapplication of the law, as a basis for the decadence.

“We are seeing a breakdown in the structures that keep our democracy alive; for those who know what it took to get to this point,” she said.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

