GLC will be compelled to withdraw recognition of some institutions offering LL.B – Chief Justice

Justice Anin Yeboah, as chairman of the GLC, speaking at the graduation ceremony of lawyers called to the bar on Friday, Nov 11, charged the new lawyers to uphold and defend the virtue of the profession.

“In the view to uphold the sanctity of this profession and improve standards, the General Legal Council by the powers conferred on it by Parliament under Act 32 will be compelled to withdraw the recognition of some institutions offering the LL.B program that lack the necessary lecturers, infrastructure.”

“It is only a way to check professional mediocrity. Not from the root, but the branches. The last time we went on an inspection of these faculties, we received disturbing reports.”

He views this as a step in the right direction to check the professionalism of the program.

The general position of Ghana’s law is that the GLC is the primary institution that regulates legal education in Ghana.

Meanwhile, Over 80 students who passed their Part Two Professional Law Course graduated on Friday.