This is to enable them attend to Glo customers in their own locations and provide seamless service like such customers would have received in any Gloworld shop.

At the training for the representatives of these 25 touchpoints, the Management of Glo Mobile presented the benefits accruable to each of them and the back end support that Glo has put in place to ensure that their operations run smoothly.

To ensure that these operators do not run into hitches in attending to customers, a dedicated desk has been created in the Glo Customer Care office at the company’s Spintex headquarters to provide round the clock technical support and also monitor the touchpoints in order to ensure continuous maintenance of quality control across all touchpoints and guarantee customer satisfaction at all times. All the touchpoints were also guaranteed full Glo support in their operations.

Addressing the operators at the training in Accra, the Chief Operating Officer of Glo Mobile, Mr. Isa Omagu, assured them of the company’s readiness to support them in the provision of key and essential services to Glo subscribers nationwide, promising that the partnership would be rewarding for both parties.

He told the operators that the company would subsidize their operations and also provide support in all areas at all times to demonstrate its commitment to the relationship. He encouraged the operators to be in constant touch with the designated field desk at the company’s head office so as to take full advantage of the back end support in their operations.

The operators include Ellen Ventures, Fast Telecom Enterprise, K & F Systems Ltd, Gyhans Enterprise, Airtymn Solution, Samkaiz Enterprise, Talk Solution, Sprint N. Limited and Big J Communications for Accra; Who Is Behind Ventures for Kasoa; Addstep Ventures, Pekab DE II Enterprise, Yes We Can Enterprise and Welmat Tel Enterprise in Ashanti.

Others are: B.Foster Glo and Selovent Enterprise in Eastern Region; Gagatel Enterprise and F.A. Busy Ventures in Volta Region; Feetam Enterprises and Javid Enterprise in Central Region; Foresteve Services, Aktiv Konelkt, Tigger.com and I-Turk Solution in Western Region.

Representatives of the dealer touchpoints promised the company’s Management that they would handle Glo customers with the care and excellent services they deserve at all times.