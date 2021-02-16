According to him, the EC boss would be honouring God if she agrees to mount the witness box to testify.

“My Lord, the statement I am making is that it would honour that God if she would come forward as a witness of truth,” Tsikata said in court on Monday.

“Because My Lady, in these proceedings, Council for the first respondent obviously on the basis of instructions from her has challenged the truth of witnesses that we have put forward and the account that they have given of interactions with her.”

Tsatsu Tsikata

Jean Mensa has already revealed her reluctance to mount the witness box to testify in the ongoing election petition.

Last week, lawyer of the EC, Justin Amenuvor, closed his case and informed the Supreme Court that he was no longer interested in presenting a witness in the case.

Mr. Amenuvor’s stance was backed by lawyers from President Akufo-Addo, who also held that there weren’t going to present a witness anymore.

This was challenged by Tsatsu Tsikata, who argued that Jean Mensa was deliberately trying to evade cross-examination.

In its ruling, the Supreme Court said the EC Chair could not be forced to mount the witness box to be cross-examined by the petitioner’s lawyers.

Having lost a bid to compel Jean Mensa to testify, Mr. Tsikata filed a fresh application asking the court to allow the case to be reopened.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is set to decide on the petitioner’s application to reopen his case later today.