Maritime Authority boss allegedly blows GHc66k on kitchen cabinet

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Mr. Kwame Owusu, the embattled Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Maritime Authority, has found himself entangled in another expose.

According popular anti-corruption radio host, Captain Smart, Mr. Owusu spent a whopping GHc 66,000 on a kitchen cabinet in his refurbished government bungalow.

Smart, referencing a memo he has sighted signed by an employee of the Maritime Authority, Rhoda Atiah, revealed that GHc66,835.00 was used to construct high-quality hardwood standard kitchen cabinet complete with drawers, corian worktop and wall hanging unit including all necessary accessories in the CEO's house.

Kwame Owusu has been under intense criticism by Ghanaians on his alleged expenditure on an end-of-year party for staff of the Authority.

READ ALSO: Here's what Nana Addo said against Mahama on borrowing and taxes

The GMA boss has also been the subject of severe criticism in recent weeks after he reportedly spent a whopping GHc 1 million to renovate his 2-bedroom official Cantonments residence.

He has also been accused of spending a whopping GH¢10,652 on food for eight people at the Luxe Suites Hotel for just one night.

Check out Captain Smart's expose below

