ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

GNAT criticize interdiction of WASS headmistress

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has criticized the interdiction of the headmistress of the West Africa Senior High School (WASS) for the unauthorized collection of money from students.

GNAT
GNAT

GNAT in a statement condemned the action of the Ghana Education Service for interdicting the headmistress of WASS, blaming the institution for hiding its own shortcomings.

Recommended articles

The letter reads, “Once again, the Ghana Education Service, GES, has gone into overdrive, and is at its usual sinister best, seeking to cover its shortcomings of not addressing the numerous challenges facing the smooth running of the public basic and secondary schools. This behavior is bringing the personalities of school heads and teachers, and their skills and competencies into question, disrepute, and opprobrium. The GES must put its own house in order internally, before going to town now and then with school heads who have become pawns in its blame game.”

GNAT further explained that some heads often pre-financed the running of their schools due to government delays and later get reimbursed but since their genuine intentions will be misinterpreted it advised all “school heads, teachers, and our members, not to pre-finance the running of the schools from their resources.

GNAT STAEMENT
GNAT STAEMENT Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT
GNAT STATEMENT 1
GNAT STATEMENT 1 Pulse Ghana
Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Blessing

Police arrest one suspect in connection with Ablekuma shooting

Cecilia Abena Dapaah

Politicians are thieves — Social media reacts to Cecilia Dapaah's stolen money

Barbara Mahama

Wife of late Major Mahama unveils memoir

John Agyekum Kufuor

Kufuor is alive and not dead — Spokesperson