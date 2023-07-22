GNAT criticize interdiction of WASS headmistress

The letter reads, “Once again, the Ghana Education Service, GES, has gone into overdrive, and is at its usual sinister best, seeking to cover its shortcomings of not addressing the numerous challenges facing the smooth running of the public basic and secondary schools. This behavior is bringing the personalities of school heads and teachers, and their skills and competencies into question, disrepute, and opprobrium. The GES must put its own house in order internally, before going to town now and then with school heads who have become pawns in its blame game.”