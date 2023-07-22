GNAT in a statement condemned the action of the Ghana Education Service for interdicting the headmistress of WASS, blaming the institution for hiding its own shortcomings.
GNAT criticize interdiction of WASS headmistress
The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has criticized the interdiction of the headmistress of the West Africa Senior High School (WASS) for the unauthorized collection of money from students.
Recommended articles
The letter reads, “Once again, the Ghana Education Service, GES, has gone into overdrive, and is at its usual sinister best, seeking to cover its shortcomings of not addressing the numerous challenges facing the smooth running of the public basic and secondary schools. This behavior is bringing the personalities of school heads and teachers, and their skills and competencies into question, disrepute, and opprobrium. The GES must put its own house in order internally, before going to town now and then with school heads who have become pawns in its blame game.”
GNAT further explained that some heads often pre-financed the running of their schools due to government delays and later get reimbursed but since their genuine intentions will be misinterpreted it advised all “school heads, teachers, and our members, not to pre-finance the running of the schools from their resources.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh