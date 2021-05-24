RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Video: “Go and curse Nam1 and leave me alone” - Twene Jonas fires again

Authors:

Pulse News

Social media sensation, Twene Jonas, popularly known as Glass Nkoaa, has dismissed public suggestions that he should render an apology to the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Asantehene and Twene Jonas
Asantehene and Twene Jonas Asantehene and Twene Jonas Pulse Ghana

Twene Jonas is alleged to have insulted the revered traditional leader, following a remark he made in one of his videos.

Recommended articles

He mentioned the name of the Ashanti king while criticizing Ghanaian chiefs and political leaders in one of his many rants on the effects of galamsey (illegal mining) in the country.

But in his live video on Monday, May 24, 2021, the controversial social media star said he owes no one an apology, saying Ghanaian leaders are not wise.

"All Ghanaian leaders, from A to Z, are fools and if they want me to stop insulting them, they should make the country better," the adamant Jonas opined.

Twene Jonas rather stated that those who are asking him to apologise to some chiefs should stop cursing him rather go and curse NAM1 who duped thousands of Ghanaians of their hard earned cash.

“You people should go and curse NAM1, he is the one who owes a lot of Ghanaians.”

"To those who are saying I've insulted your chief, I'm not going to apologise to anybody because once the chief has polluted water bodies in his area, he is a fool,” he stressed.

Watch his very recent video below;

Authors:

Pulse News

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Watch how Citi FM’s CEO surprised Bernard Avle with a car on his 40th birthday

Bernard Avle and Sammens

VIDEO: Thieves caught attempting to steal blood from Korle Bu

Thieves caught allegedly attempting to steal blood from Korle Bu

Lighthouse pastor who's against ‘disloyalty’ in church was allegedly paid £300,000 as ex-gratia

Lighthouse pastor standing against ‘disloyalty’ was allegedly paid £300,000 as ex-gratia

Gloria Assan gets 5 bedroom house, 3 cars and GH100K from Eugene Arhin as divorce settlement

Eugene Arhin and ex-wife Gloria Assan