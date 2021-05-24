Video: “Go and curse Nam1 and leave me alone” - Twene Jonas fires again

He mentioned the name of the Ashanti king while criticizing Ghanaian chiefs and political leaders in one of his many rants on the effects of galamsey (illegal mining) in the country.

But in his live video on Monday, May 24, 2021, the controversial social media star said he owes no one an apology, saying Ghanaian leaders are not wise.

"All Ghanaian leaders, from A to Z, are fools and if they want me to stop insulting them, they should make the country better," the adamant Jonas opined.

Twene Jonas rather stated that those who are asking him to apologise to some chiefs should stop cursing him rather go and curse NAM1 who duped thousands of Ghanaians of their hard earned cash.

“You people should go and curse NAM1, he is the one who owes a lot of Ghanaians.”

"To those who are saying I've insulted your chief, I'm not going to apologise to anybody because once the chief has polluted water bodies in his area, he is a fool,” he stressed.