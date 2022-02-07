Go to IMF and save Ghana’s economy - Asiedu Nketia implores Akufo-Addo

Speaking on Accra based TV3, Asiedu Nketia, popularly known as General Mosquito, said if going to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is the only option, he should do it.

“I think it is something that they have to consider. if it is the only option that will take us out of this problem then the earlier the better.”

“We kept waring that increase in recurrent expenditure will lead to borrowing that we will not be able to pay the interest of the loan,” he said.

General Mosquito said due to the vilification the NDC suffered from the then opposition for going to the IMF, the government is scared to follow suit.

"In the last quarter of his administration he announced single spine. Immediately NDC took over in 2019 all the workers said if kufuoir had been in power he would have implemented single

“If the first four years was very turbulent for us so we went through all those difficulties and we tried to implement the single spine. Even the World Bank said it may not be a good thing but we did. The result was that at the end, we ended up having closer to 70 per cent of the nation’s revenue going into wage’s and salaries.

“This was not sustainable so we said we must do something about. We called forum at Senchi and opened the books…we did this and eventually we went to IMF and it helped us manage so we went to the 2026 under the IMFprogramme.”