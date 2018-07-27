God lifted the ban on me - Lawyer Sosu

news

Renowned human rights lawyer, Francis-Xavier Sosu has revealed that the lifting of his legal ban by the Supreme Court was an act of God.

He said he prayed fervently against it and God finally answered his prayers.

The lawyer was handed a three-year ban by the GLC after the council found him guilty of professional misconduct contrary to the code of conduct regulating legal practice in the country.

“The lifting of the ban was an unimaginable intervention by God and I say this to the glory of God. I had to raise seven prayer alters when the ban was placed on me. This was prophetic, the hand of God was deeply involved in it", he said.

The court presided by Justice Gifty also set-aside the one year mentorship handed to Lawyer Sosu. According to the judge the charges of Touting and Personal Advertisement as grave misconduct brought against him were not in accordance with law.

The decision follows an Application for Judicial Review filed by Francis Sosu where he challenged the decision of the General legal council which suspended him in 2017.

One of the charges, on the basis of which he suffered a one-year ban, was out of a complaint brought by Mr. Agyare accusing the lawyer of attempting to swindle him.