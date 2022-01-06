Godfred Dame is abusing his prosecutorial powers to silence critical political opponents - Ato Forson

The former Deputy of Finance said these in a statement in response to the assertion by the AG’s Department that he is not above prosecution.

”I have noted a statement issued by a Deputy Attorney General claiming that by speaking out against the malice and deliberate political persecution inherent in the decision to prosecute me, I am exposing the Attorney General to “hate” and “prejudice”.

“I wish to state that the Attorney General’s office cannot determine my reaction to the sinister plot to needlessly tarnish my reputation and rob me of my liberty simply because I remain implacably opposed to the poor economic policies of this government and in particular the E-Levy.

“It is the Attorney General who is driven by hate, prejudice and demagoguery! He is the one abusing his prosecutorial powers to silence critical political opponents.

For instance on Paragraph 7 of the AG’s statement issued yesterday, it was claimed that; ‘As stated in the facts of the case filed in court on 22nd December, 2011, cabinet endorsed an executive approval of a joint memorandum submitted to cabinet by the then Minister for Health and the first accused Cassiel Ato Forson, then Deputy Minister for Finance, for the purchase of 200 ambulances out of a medium term credit facility of €15,800,000 between Stanbic Bank Ghana Limited and the Government of Ghana through the Ministry of Finance.’

Pulse Ghana

“For the avoidance of doubt , the Cabinet memo for the purchase of the Ambulances was submitted in December,2011. I became a Deputy minister on the 2nd of May 2013. How could I have signed a cabinet MEMO in December 2011?”, he added.

A statement issued on Wednesday and signed by the Deputy Attorney-General, Diana Asonaba Dapaah, said all persons in Ghana are equal before the law.

The status of a Member of Parliament is no bar to prosecution for a crime committed, the Attorney General said.