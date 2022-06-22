Godfred Dame tells Office of the Special Prosecutor board members to declare their assets

Speaking at the swearing-in of the board of the OSP on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Accra, he said the consequences of the failure of the board to declare their assets.

He said "I entreat you to be mindful of the duties and liabilities of a member of the board under section 7 of Act 959.

"A violation of this provision will result in cessation of your membership on the board."

He added: "May I also remind you of your very important obligation to declare your assets in accordance with article 286 of the Constitution as well as the disclosure of interest obligation under section 10 of Act 959, whenever a member of the board has an interest in any matter coming up for consideration. Faithful adherence to these simple duties holds far-reaching implications for your record in public life."