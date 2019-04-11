She said she is unable to withdraw her cash at the Sunyani branch of the company, adding that she can't take care of her basic needs.

The client crying and narrating her ordeal to a crowd said she is a nurse by profession and all attempts to withdraw her GH¢15,000 saved with the company has proven futile.

She said she worked at Owusu Memorial hospital, a private health facility before traveling to Jordan and while in Jordan, she was remitting money which was saved at Gold Coast Fund Management on her behalf.

The customer added that she will not leave the office premises until her investment is refunded.

The company has since been struggling to pay clients.

Customers of Menzgold, First Allied Savings and Loans, and GN Fund Management have hit the streets to protest the lock-up of their funds with the institutions.

The customers said for more than months now, financial institutions are unable to pay them their monies over claims of no money.