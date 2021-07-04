RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Mahama stops his convoy to help motor accident victims

John Mahama, the 2020 presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has received massive reactions on social media after he stopped his convoy to attend to motor accident victims.

Mahama who was traveling from his trip from Kumasi back to Accra and encountered two motor riders who have crashed and lying down helplessly saved them.

He ordered his convoy to stop and rushed the accident victims to the hospital.

The victims are males and their identities remain unknown.

Mahama was seen talking to the victims who were unable to speak very well due to their condition after the accident.

Watch the video below:

