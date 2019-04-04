The Registrar-General, Jemima Oware, says middle men, also known as ‘goro boys’, working at her office are human beings and therefore she cannot stop them from operating.

According to her, these middle men are also Ghanaians who are working to make ends meet.

The activities of ‘goro boys’ are illegal, as they resort to taking money from clients to offer them supposed speedy services at the various government institutions.

In recent times, their activities have become very rampant at the passport offices and at the Registrar General’s department.

Speaking at a multi-stakeholder business Integrity forum organized by the Ghana Integrity Initiative, the Registrar General said it is difficult stopping middle men from operating at her office.

Mrs. Oware explained that the ‘goro boys’ are also human beings and therefore cannot be thrown out of the Registrar General’s department.

“The goro boys are human beings, they are Ghanaians and I cannot throw them out of my front office,” she said, as quoted by Citinewsroom.com.

She urged individuals who do business at the Registrar General’s Department to be smart and rather go through the right people.

According to her, there are persons stationed to help clients, yet people ignore them and rather go in for middle men.

“That is why I said that when you get to the front office, deal with the officers who are in the cages who are properly tagged and go through the process yourself,” Madam Oware added.

The Registrar Generals Department, Passport Office and the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) are some of the centres where ‘goro boys’ usually operate.