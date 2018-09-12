Pulse.com.gh logo
Gov’t slashes allowance of afforestation staff


The government has slashed the allowances of the staff of the Youth in Afforestation programme.

In a statement, the Director of Operations of the programme, Hugh Brown, explained that the allowances have been slashed in order to accommodate the cost involved in paying workers of the newly introduced Nation Builders Corps (NABCo).

“The allowances for beneficiaries have been revised in order to align compensation package of the program with other related initiatives as the Nation Builders Corps,” sections of the statement read.

Supervisors will now receive a monthly allowance of GHc 700, instead of the GHc 1,200 which they previously took home.

play

 

The allowance of HND holders, who were initially earning GHc 800 as deputy supervisors, has also been slashed to GHc 700.

However, there has been no change in the salaries of workers with WASSCE certificates – such personnel will continue to receive GHc 400.

The statement added that the revised allowances will take effect from October 1,2018.

