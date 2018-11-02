Gov’t to construct 3 more footbridges on N1 highway

news

The Minister of Roads and Highways Kwasi Amoako-Atta has disclosed that the government will construct three new footbridges on the George Walker Bush N1 Highway in Accra.

Answering questions in Parliament today (Friday, November 2, 2018) Mr Amoako-Atta said the footbridges will be located at Lapaz Junction, Akweteyman Junction, and Awoshie.

The Minister said he was optimistic this intervention will reduce car crashes and pedestrian knockdowns.

“We want to improve safety, we want to improve visibility,” he told legislators.

According to the first AMA Road Safety Report which analysed data from 2011 to 2015 about 60% of road crashes on major national highways in Accra were recorded on the N1 highway.

The report indicated that almost 90% of road fatalities in the observation period were pedestrians, motorcycle riders, and cyclists—the most vulnerable road users.

Pedestrians constituted about 70% of all fatalities, motorcyclists (drivers and passengers) about 14%, and cyclists about 2%.

Males accounted for approximately 80% and 70% of deaths and severe injuries, respectively.

The highest proportion of deaths and serious injuries in 2015 was among men between ages 25 to 39. Seventy-seven fatalities and 252 serious injuries occurred among males in this age group that year.