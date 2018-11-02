Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Gov’t to construct 3 more footbridges on N1 highway

Answering questions in Parliament today (Friday, November 2, 2018) the Minister of Roads and Highways Kwasi Amoako-Atta said the footbridges will be located at Lapaz Junction, Akweteyman Junction, and Awoshie.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The Minister of Roads and Highways Kwasi Amoako-Atta has disclosed that the government will construct three new footbridges on the George Walker Bush N1 Highway in Accra.

Answering questions in Parliament today (Friday, November 2, 2018) Mr Amoako-Atta said the footbridges will be located at Lapaz Junction, Akweteyman Junction, and Awoshie.

The Minister said he was optimistic this intervention will reduce car crashes and pedestrian knockdowns.

READ ALSO: Photos: Prince Charles, Camilla arrive in Ghana

“We want to improve safety, we want to improve visibility,” he told legislators.

According to the first AMA Road Safety Report which analysed data from 2011 to 2015 about 60% of road crashes on major national highways in Accra were recorded on the N1 highway.

The report indicated that almost 90% of road fatalities in the observation period were pedestrians, motorcycle riders, and cyclists—the most vulnerable road users.

READ ALSO: Download and fill Ghana biometric passport application form here

Pedestrians constituted about 70% of all fatalities, motorcyclists (drivers and passengers) about 14%, and cyclists about 2%.

Males accounted for approximately 80% and 70% of deaths and severe injuries, respectively.

The highest proportion of deaths and serious injuries in 2015 was among men between ages 25 to 39. Seventy-seven fatalities and 252 serious injuries occurred among males in this age group that year.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Photos: Prince Charles, Camilla arrive in Ghana Photos: Prince Charles, Camilla arrive in Ghana
Release sacked SSNIT IT Manager's passport - Court orders EOCO Release sacked SSNIT IT Manager's passport - Court orders EOCO
Download and fill Ghana biometric passport application form here Download and fill Ghana biometric passport application form here
Teacher 'cripples' pupil for making noise in class Teacher 'cripples' pupil for making noise in class
Police fires into trotro in Kumasi; injures Indian Police fires into trotro in Kumasi; injures Indian
Prince Charles arrives in Ghana today Prince Charles arrives in Ghana today

Recommended Videos

11 air cons in my house not enough – Maritime Authority boss 11 air cons in my house not enough – Maritime Authority boss
Nkwanta Senior High closed down after students demonstration Nkwanta Senior High closed down after students demonstration
GRA shuts down Surfline head office GRA shuts down Surfline head office



Top Articles

1 Police administration sacks 70% of illegally recruited officersbullet
2 More young people getting HIV/AIDS infection – AIDS Commissionbullet
3 Download and fill Ghana biometric passport application form herebullet
4 June 3 disaster victims chase Mahama for GH¢50,000 cashbullet
5 Prince Charles arrives in Ghana todaybullet
6 Passport forms now free and available onlinebullet
7 Police fires into trotro in Kumasi; injures Indianbullet
8 Koforidua rotation nurses declare indefinite strikebullet
9 There’s still no evidence to prosecute Nyantakyi –...bullet
10 Photos: Prince Charles, Camilla arrive in Ghanabullet

Top Videos

1 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
2 Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his bodybullet
3 Chained By Begging Anas’ latest expose has one message, don’t give...bullet
4 "God is good"- Pastor Otabil explains Capital Bank collapsebullet
5 Infrastructure Alert Mass grave on Accra-Tema motorwaybullet
6 Mysterious deaths will happen in Ghana soon - Obinim revealsbullet
7 Video Man arrested for assaulting sons with electricity cablebullet
8 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
9 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
10 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet

Local

10 banks in danger of not meeting BoG’s GH¢400m minimum capital
Menzgold is not a financial institution, but we’re here to stay – Nana Appiah Mensah
Major Maxwell Mahama
Major Mahama Foundation launched to curb mob justice
Zoomlion educates Madina traders, drivers on sanitation and safety practices
X
Advertisement