Gov’t to name and sack MMDCEs involved in galamsey

news

The government is set to crack down on some Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) who are believed to be involved in illegal mining activities.

According to the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development (MLGRD), all appointees identified to be involved in the act will be punished.

READ ALSO: Failed Promises: Angry NDC youth reveal why Ekumfi MP was nearly lynched

Hajia Alima Mahama who made this known when she addressed a retreat for MMDCEs in Accra Monday.

She said government will soon name and sack all those appointees caught up in the illegality.

She disclosed that some MMDCEs have been thwarting government’s efforts to tackle illegal mining, locally known as galamsey.

Over a year ago, government waged a national war on illegal mining activities across the country, in a bid to protect lands and water bodies from being destroyed.

READ ALSO: Africa's Challenges: Stop blaming colonial masters for Africa’s woes – Nana Addo

A ban was subsequently placed on small-scale mining, whiles the Operation Vanguard Team was set up to track and apprehend all defaulters.

Meanwhile, government has recently revealed that the ban on small-scale mining will soon be lifted after a roadmap is rolled out.