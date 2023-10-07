This debt was accrued during the COVID-19 period when the center's primary supporter, First Sky Group, faced challenges in making payments for the healthcare of approximately 80% of renal patients at Korle-Bu.
Government assures payment of KBTH’s 4million debt – CEO
The Chief Executive Officer of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr. Opoku Ware Ampomah, has stated that the government has expressed its commitment to clearing a debt of four million cedis owed by the Korle Bu Renal Centre.
Recommended articles
Dr. Ampomah explained that the debt situation was exacerbated by the rapid depreciation of the cedi currency following the pandemic despite First Sky Group eventually settling its arrears, the fluctuation in exchange rates resulted in a significant reduction in the value of the payment, leaving a substantial debt of four million cedis.
He described this debt as historical and revealed that it had led to the withholding of crucial supplies of renal consumables also discussions are underway with the presidency to settle the debt promptly so that additional machines and equipment can be released to improve services at the center.
Dr. Ampomah also highlighted that, considering the current circumstances, maintaining the existing charges for services would require a monthly subsidy of 961,000 cedis to ensure the smooth operation and delivery of quality services.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh