Government assures payment of KBTH’s 4million debt – CEO

Dr. Ampomah explained that the debt situation was exacerbated by the rapid depreciation of the cedi currency following the pandemic despite First Sky Group eventually settling its arrears, the fluctuation in exchange rates resulted in a significant reduction in the value of the payment, leaving a substantial debt of four million cedis.

He described this debt as historical and revealed that it had led to the withholding of crucial supplies of renal consumables also discussions are underway with the presidency to settle the debt promptly so that additional machines and equipment can be released to improve services at the center.