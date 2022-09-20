The Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery, declared the holiday to commemorate the memorial of Ghana’s first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah in a communique on Monday.
Government declares Wednesday, September 21 as public holiday
Wednesday, September 21, 2022, has been declared a statutory public holiday by the government.
Read Also
A statement issued by the Ministry urged all residents in the country to observe the day as such across the country.
“The day is to be observed as such in all parts of the country,” Mr. Dery said in the statement.
The holiday marks the birthday, of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.
Dr. Nkrumah was a political revolutionist, politician, and theorist.
Until the passing of the Public Holiday Amendment Bill into law in March 2019, the holiday was known as Founder’s Day.
There are approximately thirteen (13) nationally recognized public holidays in Ghana.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh